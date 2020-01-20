An encounter broke between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (January 20) morning. All three suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces, Kashmir Zone Police confirmed on their official Twitter account.

Arms and ammunition were recovered following the encounter, and a search operation is currently underway. During the cordon and search, terrorists hiding in a village fired at the security forces which led to an encounter.

Terrorists identified

A joint team of Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Group of J&K police cordoned the Wachi village today morning after specific input was received about the presence of two to three terrorists in the area.

One among the terrorists killed in today's encounter, identified as Adil Sheikh of Zainapora village in Shopian, was responsible for looting eight weapons from the residence of the then-PDP MLA Ajaj Mir in Zawahar Nagar in Srinagar on September 29, 2018.

Another terrorist killed today has been identified as Waseem Wani, a resident of Urpora village in Shopian district. Meanwhile, the identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained.