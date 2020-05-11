Shootout at Lokhandwala, the 2007 Bollywood blockbuster that starred Vivek Oberoi, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles narrated the story of a real-life gun battle that happened between gangsters and Mumbai police. The film directed by Apoorva Lakhia is known for its raw cinematic language, and he succeeded in crafting the movie in such a way that audiences will reach the real-life gun battle scene filled with blood and bullets.

As the film remains a cult classic, there is no point in remaking it in other languages, as it may not live up to the expectations. However, there is nothing wrong in imagining a dream cast, if the movie will get remade in Mollywood.

Prithviraj Sukumaran as Maya Dolas

In Shootout at Lokhandwala, Vivek Oberoi played the role of Maya Dolas, the second-in-command of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The actor literally immortalized this role, and many critics consider this character as Vivek Oberoi's best performance in his career.

If the movie gets a Mollywood remake, the best option to play this challenging role will be Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj has that swag, style, and energy to portray these kinds of roles with perfection, and if he gets a chance to portray this character on screen, he will surely make it a memorable treat to his fans.

Suresh Gopi as Aftab Ahmed Khan

It was Sanjay Dutt who portrayed the role of Aftab Ahmed Khan in Shootout at Lokhandwala. When it comes to police roles, Mollywood audiences are still incapable to imagine anyone other than superstar Suresh Gopi. Suresh Gopi playing the role of encounter specialist AA Khan will provide a new dimension to this movie, and his screen presence will elevate the entertainment quotient of this film to new heights.

It should be also noted that the onscreen chemistry between Suresh Gopi and Prithviraj Sukumaran will offer a new experience to the viewers. As both these stars enjoy a huge fan following in the state, the film will also get a huge pre-release hype, and it may break all existing collection records.

Biju Menon as Inspector Kaviraj Patil

Suneil Shetty's Inspector Kaviraj Patil will be safe in the hands of Biju Menon. It should be noted that Biju Menon and Suresh Gopi had several times worked together in movies like Pathram and FIR, and their onscreen chemistry will be undoubtedly spectacular if Shootout at Lokhandwala remake happens in Mollywood.

Mammootty as defense lawyer Dhingra

In Shootout at Lokhandwala, Amitabh Bachchan had portrayed the role of defense lawyer Dhingra which was actually an extended cameo. The cameo role of Mammootty as Advocate Nadagopal Marar is still considered the best of its kind in Mollywood. If Mammootty reprises the same role in this Mollywood remake, it will offer a blistering treat to the viewers.

The supporting star cast in Shootout at Lokhandwala Mollywood remake can be as follows.