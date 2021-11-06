As the initial investigation established the involvement of two constables in the sensational double murder case in the border village of Arina on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further investigate the bloody clash between two groups allegedly over land and drugs payment dispute.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP Headquarters Jammu has been constituted to probe the case. "I am also monitoring the case and both the cops will be arrested soon", he said and added that some land and cash dispute was the reason behind the incident, while the exact reason will be clear when the cops will be arrested.

Two constables involved in killing two youth

Within hours after the bloody clash between two groups in which two youth were shot dead, it was established that two constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police were involved in the shooting incident.

As per police sources, a selection grade constable identified as Bhupinder Singh of Chak Mohammad Yaar RS Pura district Jammu was on his way to his place of posting in district Samba in a Thar vehicle bearing registration number JK21G-9888 along with another 'suspended' selection grade constable namely Mohammad Sadeeq, a resident of Salehar tehsil RS Pura district Jammu and posted in the same battalion, when four persons travelling in Scorpio car intercepted them in Salehar area near Arnia and had verbal dual over cash and land dispute.

During verbal dual, the SgCt Bhupinder Singh opened fire and shot dead two persons and also injured two others. Later, both the cops escaped from the spot and a hunt has been launched to nab them.

The deceased were identified as Sabar Chowdhary and Arif Chowdhary, while the injured were identified as Baber Chowdhary and Parveen Kumar, all residents of tehsil RS Pura district Jammu.

Thar vehicle seized, empty cartridges of AK-47 also recovered from the spot

According to police, empty cartridges of AK-47 were also recovered from the spot. The AK-47 rifle was the official weapon of constable Bhupinder Singh. It is believed that the constable has used his official weapon to fire on the opponent gang.

Two vehicles including a Thar and a Scorpio, some sharp-edged weapons, a police uniform and hockey sticks, and empty cartridges have been seized from the spot.

Sources said that the incident took place owing to some land and cash dispute. However, a case under FIR Number 77/2021 under Sections 302, 307, 3/25 Arms Act, and 4/25 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Arnia and investigation started.

Constables were earlier suspended for anti-social activities

Both the constables alleged involved in the sensational double murder case were earlier suspended for their involvement in the anti-social activities. While the suspension of Bhupinder Singh was recently revoked, Mohammad Sadiq is already under suspension.

According to police sources, both the cops were involved in real estate 'business' and have some disputes with the victims. Special teams have already been constituted to nab the cops allegedly involved in Friday's shooting incident.