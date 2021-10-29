The high-profile sensational murder case of former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and senior National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir took a new twist on Friday when the son of slain Sikh leader alleged that their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was sabotaged by some 'influential' persons.

"During the recent visit of Union Home Minister at Jammu, many Sikh organizations had drafted a memorandum to submit the same to Amit Shah regarding the murder of Trilochan Singh Wazir", Karan Wazir, son of deceased ex-MLC said, adding, "some influential persons including one of the accused whose name has been figured in the FIR filed by us with Delhi Police have sabotaged our meeting with Amit Shah".

Karan Wazir alleged that Union Home Minister was scheduled to visit Gurdwara Gurunanak Devji at Chandnagar on October 24 but at the eleventh hour, the venue was changed due to the influence of an accused who is also figured in the FIR.

"The accused was very much aware that the Sikh organizations would urge the Home Minister for speedy investigation in the case so he used his influence and changed the venue of Amit Shah's programme and later hijacked the whole event", he alleged.

Son points finger at another NC leader

Nearly two months after the high-profile murder case, the family members of the deceased Sikh leader broke their silence and pointed fingers towards another National Conference leader. "We have maintained a silence because Crime Branch of Delhi Police is investigating the case in a professional manner but the recent developments in Jammu have forced us to speak on this issue", Karan Wazir said and alleged that an influential person whose name has been figured in the FIR was trying to sabotage the investigation.

The family of the deceased hoped that the Crime Branch of Delhi Police will arrest the main accused who is still at large.

Wazir's decomposed body was found on Sept 9 in Delhi

A prominent Sikh leader, former MLC, and a senior National Conference leader from Jammu, Tarlochan Singh Wazir (67), was found dead in Delhi's Moti Nagar area under mysterious circumstances on September 9.

Wazir, one of the biggest transporter of J&K, was active in different social and religious organizations. He remained president of the J&K State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board for years together.

Family alleges political killing

Within minutes after recovery of his body, Wazir's brother Bhupinder Singh, a retired officer of J&K Police, said that he was informed that his brother could have been killed due to political rivalry.

"When we reached here we got to know my brother who was holding a political position would have been killed in because of political rivalry," Singh had stated after reaching Delhi on September 9.

Murder mastermind is still at large

Although the Crime Branch of Delhi has arrested three persons, the mastermind of the sensational murder case Harpreet Singh Khalsa is still at large. On September 16, Delhi Police had arrested one of the two key suspects in connection with the murder of Wazir.

Harmeet Singh,61, was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell from Jammu. The other key suspect, Harpreet Singh Khalsa, is still at large. One pistol and a cartridge were recovered from Harmeet. The police also recovered a pen that Harmeet used to write a suicide note allegedly under pressure from Harpreet.

Earlier, the police arrested two persons –Balbir Singh alias Billa,67, and Rajender Chaudhary alias Raju Ganja, 33, in connection with the murder of Wazir.

Police said the murder took place on September 3, the day Wazir was scheduled to board a flight to Canada to attend a family function. He came to Delhi on a flight from Jammu on September 2 and was staying at Harpreet's flat. Wazir's decomposed body was found in the locked flat on September 9, after his family members in Jammu received a call from his mobile phone number with the caller claiming that he has killed the former politician.