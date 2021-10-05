Although opposition parties have doubted the intention of the government to conduct a fair probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, agitating farmers and the Uttar Pradesh government have agreed to restore peace after authorities announced compensation for the victims.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced an ex gratia of Rs 45 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 10 lakh for each injured.

Eight persons including farmers and BJP workers have lost their lives in the violence that rocked the Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

"Government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of those who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired high court judge will probe the matter," ADG (Law Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar informed while addressing a joint press conference with Bharatiya Kissan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

Tikait appears with UP Police officer

The BKU's Rakesh Tikait on Monday appeared with UP Additional DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar who announced that the state government after talks with farmer representatives had decided to agree to their demands.

Kumar made it clear that no guilty will be spared. "Arrests will also be made very soon. Post-mortem of bodies will be conducted as per law and last rites will be conducted as per their religious beliefs," he said.

"The kin of the deceased will be given an ex gratia of Rs 45 lakh and a government job. Each injured will be given Rs 10 lakh. FIRs under relevant sections will be lodged as demanded by the farmers. The incident will be probed by a retired high court judge and perpetrators to be caught within eight days," said Kumar.

"Leaders of political parties have not been allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place. However, members of farmer unions are allowed to come here," he clarified.

Reports said that since Monday morning, the administration was holding talks with the farmer leaders who were allowed to enter Lakhimpur Kheri to restore normalcy in the violence-hit areas. It was only after the administration promised to arrest all culprits and registration of FIR, the agitating farmers agreed to the government's proposal.

Meanwhile MoS Home smells a deep-rooted conspiracy in the whole episode

Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is in the center of the whole controversy, demanded that Rs 50 lakhs each to the families of BJP workers killed in the violence.

"The matter should be investigated either by CBI, SIT or by a sitting/retired judge and strict action be taken against the culprits," he demanded.

The Union Minister said that BJP workers were attacked and killed with sticks and swords.

"Videos show some attackers asked our workers to say that I had asked them to mow down farmers. Allegations against my son are baseless. Had he been there, he would have been killed," he said, adding, "It has come to the fore that a person who died in violence was from Nanpara, Bahraich, a protester is district chief of Rudrapur unit of Samajwadi Party. Many such people were involved. FIR should be registered and a probe should be conducted."