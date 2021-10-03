By starting the 'Beat the Retreat' ceremony at the Suchetgarh Octroi Post on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir government has stepped in to reap the dividends of the ongoing cease-fire between two neighbouring countries.

On the pattern of the Amritsar's Wagah Border, first-ever 'Beat the Retreat' ceremony was held at Suchetgarh Octroi Post on Saturday evening to give a major push to major push to promote border tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our great nation believes in peaceful coexistence. Our security forces are vigilantly protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and effectively countering the nefarious conspiracies of the neighbouring country," Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said while inaugurating the ceremony.

"Historical day for J&K. Inaugurated retreat ceremony at Octroi Post, Suchetgarh on the India-Pak International Border. The ceremony in the lines of Amritsar's Wagah border reflects the great legacy and valor of Border Security Forces, India's first line of defence," a tweet by the Office of LG L&K stated.

Sinha said the 'Beat the Retreat' ceremony will not only bring Suchetgarh on the tourist map of Jammu and Kashmir but also that of the country and world.

A good beginning, in coming days ceremony, will be better: LG

The Lt Governor said that a good beginning has been made today. "A good tradition has been set. It was a long pending demand of the people. In the next few days, the ceremony will be better", he assured.

He said that with the beginning of the retreat ceremony, the long-pending demand of the people of Suchetgarh had been fulfilled. "Now, the tourism potential of Suchetgarh will be fully tapped, giving a fillip to the economic development of the area," said the Lt. Governor.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir government was making untiring efforts for inclusive growth and development of the Union Territory and transforming the lives of the people.

Patriotism grips border dwellers, festive mood in villages

'Bharat Mata Ke Jai', 'Jai Hind' repeatedly rented in the air as over-enthusiastic border dwellers restored to shouting patriotic slogans during the ceremony.

Hundreds of locals were gathered when the ceremony was started on Saturday evening on the lines of Amritsar's Wagah Border. The border dwellers including local politicians have witnessed this historic event.

"Developing Suchetgarh Border on the pattern of Wagah Border was a long pending demand of the people of this region. We are happy that our demand has been fulfilled", former Rajya Sabha member, Trilok Singh Bajwa said.

Echoing in a similar voice, Ravinder Salgotra, a resident of village Gulabgarh hoped that this initiative of the J&K government will change the socio-economic conditions of the border inhabitants.

Peoples' Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti hailed the decision of the government to start this ceremony on the border.

"Welcome GOIs decision to start theBeat the Retreat ceremony at Suchetgarh. Will certainly give a flip to tourism & hope it's taken further by using it as a trade & travel route between Suchetgarh & Sialkot. Such CBMs improve cross-border ties & benefit both sides economically too," Mehbooba tweeted.

Suchetgarh was once an important trade route

Prior to the partition in 1947, Suchetgarh was an important railway station between Jammu and Sialkot (now in Pakistan). Suchetgarh was the last village in the territory of then Dogra ruler of the erstwhile state of J&K and, thereafter, undivided Punjab began with Sialkot as an important trade hub of that time. An octroi post was set up during the British era at the same spot.

Jammu-Sialkot link was a busy route, thanks to the flourishing trade and commerce between the two cities. A large number of people from Sialkot used to visit Jammu every Sunday for a picnic at the historic Ranbir canal. Similarly, the people of Jammu frequently visited Sialkot, a more modern city with localized industry.

New pact ensures peace on the border

On February 25, India and Pakistan announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K.

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (Loc) and all other sectors and agreed upon achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders since then not a single shot has been fired along the IB and 744-km LoC thereby bringing relief to the hapless villagers on either side of the border.