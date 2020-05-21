The coronavirus lockdown seems to have only been a reprieve from shootings in the United States. Reportedly, a shooting Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz., prompted a massive police response and a complete lockdown of the area.

Authorities said that one suspect is in custody and at least two people were struck by gunfire. Glendale police have advised the public to stay clear of the area while they investigate.

The details surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. However, State Sen. Martin Quezada took to Twitter to write, "I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims."

He wrote that he saw two victims with his own eyes. He added that he wasn't sure how many others were there. He claimed that he saw the shooter. He said that he had been told not to say anything else till he talked to the police.

Shootings are a regular occurrence in the United States. But there had been a drastic reduction in the number of these tragic events during the coronavirus lockdown.

Perhaps, partly due to the fact that people and potential victims were safe in their homes as there were no longer any large gatherings. However, it looks like this suspect got tired of waiting and decided to make do with what he had.