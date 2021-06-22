The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to name the shooting range in Noida after the international shooter Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi'. Chandro Tomar, considered the oldest shooter in the world, died at the age of 89 in April due to Covid.

Chandro Tomar never attended school and married at age 15 and it was only after she was aged over 65 that she began her sharpshooting career despite being laughed at by people when she participated in professional competitions.

She had told media that even her husband and his brothers were angry and opposed to her participation in competitions, but she decided to continue her career and was joined later by her daughter and granddaughter in the shooting team. She went on to encourage other families to let their daughters join the training.

Learning to shoot by chance

Tomar, who had five children and 12 grandchildren, happened to accompany her granddaughter Shefali who wanted to learn how to shoot at Johri Rifle Club. Since it was an all-boys shooting club, Shefali was shy to go alone and wanted her grandmother to accompany her. Once in the club, Tomar took a pistol when her granddaughter could not load it and started shooting at a target. And her first shot hit the bull's eye, much to the surprise of the club coach, Farooq Pathan.

Soon, he asked Chandro to join the club and get trained to become a shooter, which Tomar did. Her trainer commented: "She has the ultimate skill, a steady hand and a sharp eye." In 2021, Tomar told The New York Times the secret behind her strength and agility. "All the household chores I used to do from a young age, like grinding the wheat by hand, milking the cows, cutting the grass, It's important to stay active. Your body might grow old, but keep your mind sharp."



Starting from 1999, Tomar won more than 25 state and other championships throughout India, including gold at the Veteran Shooting Championship conducted in Chennai. She died from COVID-19 on April 30, 2021 at the age of 89.

Her granddaughter Shefali Tomar too went on to achieve international shooter status and participated in international competitions in Hungary and Germany and her niece Seema Tomar became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Rifle and Pistol World Cup in 2010.

In 2019, a film based on her life, 'Saand Ki Aankh' was released. Chandro Tomar lived with her family in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.