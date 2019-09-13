A horrifying video has gone viral from eastern Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district. The video shows two policemen dragging a man by his hair and brutally thrashing him -- all because the man failed to produce the documents of his motorcycle.

The incident, which took place on Thursday (September 12) afternoon, is doing the rounds on social media.

The two policemen, identified as sub-inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad, have been suspended, tweeted Siddharth Nagar police in Hindi.

The video shows the policemen assaulting Rinku Pandey and verbally abusing him. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. In the video, Pandey can be seen arguing with the UP Police personnel when they stopped him to check some papers.

A child can be seen walking up to Pandey and handing him something. The child seems to have hurt his hand as well. "If it is my fault, you can lock me up in jail," the man told the policemen in Hindi. When the policemen try to forcefully take the keys to his bike, he refuses and asks, "Tell me, what is my fault?"

The video footage has since garnered attention with a number of Twitter users asking for a stricter action.