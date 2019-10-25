Almost a year after the #metoo movement gained momentum and brought out many hidden skeletons from Bollywood's closet, the majority of the accused are walking scot-free resuming their life like nothing had happened. The movement which brought out many unexpected, respected names of the industry, seems has died a slow death.

While many names did come out, there were few big names which didn't make it to the list. A Deccan Chronicle report states that Rs 35-40 crore was paid to the whistle-blower who was ready to come out and speak about being victimised by a certain 'A-lister'. The report further says that the name of the producer who often brags about being 'friendly' with almost all the actresses he has signed, didn't come out either.

The entire #metoo movement started when Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss during a dance sequence. Tanushree Dutta had filed an FIR against Nana at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. She had also mentioned the involvement of director Rakesh Sarang, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and producer Samee Siddiqui in the report.

However, Nana was soon given a clean-chit, following which, Tanushree had said, "A corrupt police force and legal system giving a clean chit to an even more corrupt person Nana who has been accused even in the past of bullying, intimidation and harassment by several women in the film Industry. Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case. What was the rush to file a B-summary report when all of my witnesses have not even recorded their statements yet?"

She had also asked Narendra Modi to take stock of the situation, "Modi ji...what happened to a corruption-free India? A daughter of the country gets harassed by a serial offender, attacked by a mob in public, denied justice over and over again and her name is maligned, she is threatened, pressurised, her career is destroyed and literally driven out of the country to live a life of anonymity and your police force say her complaint is false and malicious!!! Yehi hai apka Ram Rajya?? Being born in a devout Hindu family, maine toh suna tha ki Ram naam satya hai toh phir kyun is desh mein asatya aur adharm ki bar bar vijay hoti rahi hai? Jawab dijiye mujhe."