In a major setback for the first #MeToo case in India, Nana Patekar, who was accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta on sets of a film, gets clean chit from police.

According to Times Now, Mumbai police has made a closure report on the case stating that there is no evidence available to back up Tanushree's allegations.

However, the actress reacted to this saying that she would challenge this closure report, and remained firm on her allegations, the report stated. It is also being said that there are legal option available for the actress to challenge the police's report.

On the other side, Tanushree's lawyer has said that they have not received any official confirmation of the closure report. He further said that it is not clear if the police has filed "B summary" report or "C summary report". The former means the case is fake, and the second one implies that there is not enough evidence against the accused.

Tanushree had accused Nana of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok please decades ago. In her complaint, she had stated that Nana with help from choreographer Ganesh Acharya, had tried to include certain dance steps to a song with her, which she was not comfortable doing.

Earlier, Tanushree had also alleged that Nana was manipulating the case by threatening eye-witnesses. Tanushree was the pioneer of #MeToo movement in India. After she had made headlines with the serious charges on Nana, several other women had come up with their stories of facing sexual harassment in the industry.