Sunita Ahuja has once again fuelled divorce rumours after acting out at a recent event. Sunita was attending Bombay Times Fashion Week event with son, Yashvardhan to cheer for daughter, Tina Ahuja. The star kid was walking the ramp as the showstopper and Sunita, Yash could be seen cheering for her. Whole Sunita and Yash rooted for the young actress, Govinda's absence made the paps question the star wife about him.

Refuses to talk

Sunita was asked about 'Govinda sir' by the paps when she was at the ramp with her son. "Govinda sir kahaan pe hain?" asked the paps. However, the sharp snub by Mrs Ahuja left everyone shocked. As soon as the paps asked the question, Sunita was quick to ask them to "zip their mouth" with her gesture. As she was leaving the ramp, Sunita was again asked about Govinda's well-being. The popular celeb again shot back with a snarky response and said, "Address de du?" (Shall I give you the address)

Slammed

Yashvardhan was seen laughing awkwardly at the whole scenario. In another video doing the rounds, Sunita was asked about the superstar as she entered the venue, a question she ignored and walked off. The whole turn-of-events led to the star wife facing massive backlash. Some seemed furious with her over her arrogant attitude and some felt there was trouble in the paradise once again.

Sunita on divorce rumours

"Whether it's positive or negative... I know it's positive. I think people are like dogs — they will bark," she said in an interview about divorce rumours recently. Sunita further added, "Until you hear it from my mouth or Govinda's, don't believe anything," she had added.