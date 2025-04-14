Tina Ahuja recently walked the ramp at the Times Fashion Week. The diva oozed glamour as she strutted her way forward. Mother Sunita Ahuja and brother, Yashvardhan, were present to cheer for the actress. Tina wore a beige embroidered blazer with a deep cut neck and a cape towards the back.

Sunita and Yashvardhan took videos, cheered and rooted for their baby girl as she walked the ramp. While Tina might have won our hearts, not everyone was as impressed. Many on social media were quick to question Govinda didn't come to cheer for her and many criticised her outfit. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Gets trolled

"Superman Superman Superman," wrote a social media user. "She is not a heroine material," another social media user commented. "She looks like my mother in law," read a comment. "Tina look like transgender," another comment read.

"The reason she's on that ramp is all due to her father," a fan opined. "Walks like her mom face like mom," another person wrote. "Seems like she forgot trousers somewhere," a user took a dig. "Manly walk," another user opined.

Despite being a superstar's daughter, Tina has not had a successful career in the industry. The star kid has slowly ventured towards regional films and doing well there. Tina Ahuja also spoke about how equation with her brother recently. Yashvardhan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut.

Tina on brother's debut

"Yash is a very hardworking guy. I am very grateful for all the love he is receiving. I feel a lot of love for him and a lot of emotion because I have seen him work hard. I have witnessed his entire journey, and all my prayers and good wishes are with him," she told IANS.

"No, Yash and I never fight. We are very much sorted that way. We've never had any fights. He is a very nice brother, and I am also a very nice sister to him," she added.