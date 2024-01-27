It's been a week since Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his marriage to TV actor and model Sana Javed. The social media went berserk upon seeing their wedding pictures.

A section of netizens from both countries slammed Shoaib for marrying Sana. While Indians stood for Sania and hailed her humbleness.

Shoaib Malik had a 3-Year affair with Sana Javed: PAK CLAIMS

A day after Shoaib shared his wedding pictures, Sania's family released a statement and wished Shoaib luck and happiness in his marriage.

A week later, it was reported that Shoaib cheated on Sania with Sana. Yes, you heard that right.

Recently, a podcast on the news channel Samaa TV claimed that Malik and Sana had been having an affair and intimate relations for the last three years despite being married to Sania Mirza.

The podcast added that Sana had been divorced merely for three months from her former husband Umair Jaswal when she tied the knot with Malik. Whenever Malik was invited for any shows on the channel, he would appear only on the condition that Sana should also be called.

"They were having an affair for the last three years and were intimately involved," a producer of the podcast said.

"Umair didn't know about this, but Sania Mirza and her family and even Malik's family came to know about it last year. Efforts were made to resolve the situation but Malik didn't listen to anyone," the producer added.

Apart from India, the Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza has received strong support from people in Pakistan after ex-husband Shoaib Malik revealed last week that he was now married to TV actor and model Sana Javed.

Sania Mirza's team released a statement on Sunday 21 January, confirming that the two had been separated for a few months, calling for fans to not indulge in any speculation.

Sania's team shared a statement after Shoaib got married

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement read.

Malik and Sania were married in 2010 in Hyderabad (India) while Sana and Jaswal tied the knot in 2020 in a private ceremony.

Sania Mirza's father recently disclosed that they got separated through 'khula'. They welcomed a son, Izhaan, in 2018.

An old video of Sania and Shoaib goes viral

An old video featuring the former couple of Sania and Shoaib with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is now going viral.

In the video, the trio are seen interacting with each other. SRK questioned Mirza about the reason why she got married to Shoaib Malik, Sania was seen praising her former husband, adding that she saw a lot of good things in him.

Shoaib Malik was out of Pakistan team and no way near close it when Sania Mirza married him and completely transformed his personality and social circle to a point where even SRK was doing award shows with him. Man he fumbled big time pic.twitter.com/Uk71UGqADW — yang goi (@GongR1ght) January 20, 2024

"What did you see in him that you got married so early? He is good-looking, plays well, everything is good. But what is that personal thing?" SRK asked to which Mirza replied, "I have seen a lot of things but he is very shy. You have to teach him to talk."

SRK said, "I will do that and adjust him accordingly. Don't worry."

SRK turned to Shoaib about the good things that he saw in Sania. To this, the Pakistani cricketer said, "I didn't get the time to think as we got married before that."