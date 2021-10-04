While Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce announcement came as a shocker, the netizens frame a probable reason behind their separation.

Industry people and unknown sources alleged that Naga Chaitanya And Samantha had a marriage contract, that lasted for four years, after which they both had decided to part their ways. However, this rumour has no basis, nor any authenticity as the family remained silent on such wild rumours.

Though there are no definite answers related to this discussion yet, least of it being cited by authentic sources. However, local Telugu media has gone crazy analyzing that this would be one probable reason behind Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce.

"We cannot think of any other reason as of now, as the couple seemed to be quite normal, even after they knew this would happen soon. Samantha was busy with her shootings, while Naga Chaitanya appeared normal during his movie promotions as well", one of the media persons conveyed, quoting that the couple had a marriage contract which now has a closeout.

It is also noted that though the couple made an official announcement regarding their relationship status a couple of days ago, it is reported that they have been living separately for a couple of months now. Samantha's social media activity was termed as 'fishy' by her own fans after she erased off Naga Chaitanya's surname 'Akkineni' from her profiles.

"Why has this announcement come as a shocker? The couple was giving out these vibes for a couple of months before their official announcement. So, they did try to convey something, which everyone else did not want to accept", one of the industry PR's said.

Also, there are talks about Samantha rejecting a whopping amount of Rs. 200 crore as marriage alimony, which is yet to get a confirmation.

However, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are now separated, and they claim the separation is done on a positive note.