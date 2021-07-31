Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular actresses in Telugu. The enchantress who keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her prowess in acting is quite a happening star on social media platforms as well.

It has now become a news peg, after the actress changed her Twitter and Instagram display name, chopping off the 'Akkineni' surname. Samantha, who changed her surname from Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Samantha Akkineni after she wedded Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in 2017, has kept it unedited all the while until recently.

Samantha's Twitter and Instagram display names

Samantha's Twitter and Instagram profile names have been edited, deleting 'Akkineni' from the profiles. The profiles also read, just 'S' as the display names now, which has raised serious discussions among her fans and followers.

While sources suggest that the actress has changed the display name to 'S' as she is currently working for an epic movie titled 'Shaakuntalam', many others are worried if the actress has intentionally dropped 'Akkineni' from her handles.

Samantha Akkineni upcoming movies:

Samantha Akkineni grabbed critical praises for her role as 'Raji' in the Hindi web series The Family Man-2. She is currently working under Guna Shekhar's direction for an upcoming mythological epic drama 'Shaakuntalam'.

Samantha is to resume shooting for her upcoming film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' directed by Vignesh Shivan. Samantha's other projects include 'Game Over' under the direction of Ashwin.