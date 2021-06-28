Actress Samantha Akkineni's clothing brand Saaki, an online fashion brand designed for the collective modern women, has seen tremendous growth that the Family Man-2 actress has decided to expand her online clothing brand to 15 countries worldwide. It offers rafted sarees, Natural Indigo Kurtas, and modern Indian dresses.

For Samantha, who is the wife of Naga Chaitanya, last year was a debut season not only for her fashion brand but also for her OTT web series in the second season of Raj & DK's "The Family Man", which was a hit. She played the role of an antagonist named Raji, marking her debut appearance on the Hindi screen as well.

Samantha Akkineni has come up with an online apparel website that sells designed apparel for women, in collaboration with Sushruthi Krishna as brand 'Saaki' in September 2020, almost the same time her debut in Family Man 2 was made. When quizzed on why she chose to step into the fashion business, she gave the cliche that it would act as her reflection.

"The numbers were phenomenal and hence we decided to do what was much needed. I am thrilled as I can feel the customers are so happy with their purchases in our store," Samantha said while making the announcement of the success in her new venture.

Saaki is now available in 15 countries

"We are proud that our homegrown Indian brand Saaki is reaching an international audience." She said as her new brand of clothes will be available in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE, Qatar, France, Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Sweden, Ireland, and Switzerland.