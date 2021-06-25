It might have been weeks since Family Man 2 premiered, but the series still remains a hot topic of discussion on social media. Apart from the brilliant act by the star cast, Samantha Akkineni's sexual harassment and other bold scenes in the series also grabbed headlines. Now, Shahab Ali who played the role of Sajid, has revealed that some of the suggestive and intimate scenes between him and Samantha were edited out.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Shahab said, "It is not just the intimate scenes. It was the usual process - you have a lengthy show and there is the process of editing which comes later. It was not like a particular scene was edited out."

He further said, "We did some suggestive scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end. But those scenes were not making sense for the creators, or maybe the platform. So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal. That is the process (of content creation)."

Samantha played the role of Raaji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission. Shahab also essayed the role of an extremist ready to carry out suicide attacks in India. The series marked Samantha's OTT debut and was well received by audience and critics alike. As per reports, Akkineni was paid a massive salary of Rs. 3 to 4 crore for the role. Priyamani, who played the role of Shuchi, is said to have taken home close to Rs 80 lakh. And Manoj Bajpayee was reportedly paid a massive Rs 10 crore for his role as Srikant Tiwari.