Samantha Akkineni has formed a new fanbase after her powerful role in The Family Man 2. The series not only marked Samantha's OTT debut but also broadened her acting spectrum. Fans, critics, and industry people; all were left in awe of the Akkineni girl's hold over her craft. And needless to say, everyone is expecting her to be back in the next season some way or the other. However, Samantha might not feature in an OTT series now.

Yes, you read that right. There have been strong reports of Samantha being approached for another web series after the success of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2. However, Bollywood Hungama says such reports are false and baseless. It also says that she is chilling at home and there are no plans of doing web series anytime soon. The report further quotes a source saying that the only reason she did Family Man was her want to play a bad girl.

"Right now she is off the media and just chilling at home with her husband Nag Chaitanya and his family. There are no plans of doing another web series anytime shortly. Sam agreed to do The Family Man because of co-directors Raj Nidimoru and DK's persuasive powers and because she had wanted to play the bad girl for the longest."

Samantha already has her plate full with Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Shaakuntalam. "Not for a while, and then only if it's something as challenging as The Family Man," says the report. "I would say Samantha is better than me on the show. As are Sharib [Hashmi] and Priyamani. It gives me a lot of happiness when Sharib and Priyamani get their share of appreciation. I was mesmerised by the amount of hard work Samantha put into the show," Manoj Bajpayee had told a leading website.