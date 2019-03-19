After his ugly dismissal from Marvel, James Gunn has been reinstated as the writer-director of MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The move has come soon after it was speculated that he will be working as a director for DC's Suicide Squad reboot. Many are now wondering why Marvel Studios hired someone who is currently involved with a DC Universe project.

Back in July last year, a US conservative website discovered tweets made by James Gunn between 2008 and 2012. In those tweets, Gunn joked about subjects like rape and pedophilia. Following which, Marvel decided to fire James Gunn as the director of Guardians of the Vol. 3.

At that time, James Gunn released an official statement taking full responsibility for his actions. In his statement, he stated that he regretted his words and hoped that those tweets do not reflect the person he is now. Even Guardians movie star cast released an open letter pleading to Disney to rehire him. Avengers: Infinity War Dave Bautista even stated that he will leave Marvel if James Gunn was not called back.

Meanwhile, people were concerned regarding the fate of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As per an earlier schedule, the movie was supposed to be released before Avengers: Endgame. After Gunn's firing from Marvel, the production of the superhero movie was kept on hold. This directly affected the plot of Endgame as several movie experts reported that there was something in the plot of the third part of the Guardians movie series that would have made a direct impact on Endgame movie.

Besides this, after getting fired from Marvel, James Gunn found solace with DC movies. As per reports, he is been hired to write and hopefully direct the reboot of The Suicide Squad movie. As fans know that he is the best person to do the job and now Marvel knows it as well.

Deadline reported last week that Marvel Studios has reversed its decisions and now Walt Disney Studios chairman is convinced that James Gunn's apology was sincere. Even James Gunn has issued a statement after getting back into the Marvel Studios.

As of now, James Gunn will be focusing on both The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Everyone knows that Guardians movie is his baby and he will be doing the best he can to impress both Marvel and Disney by giving his 100 percent effort. There are chances that his dedication towards Guardians could affect his Suicide Squad movie.