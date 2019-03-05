James Gunn is currently involved with DC's Suicide Squad reboot but his fans will be pleased to know that Marvel is all set to use his script when it will start the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Everyone at Marvel is currently busy with upcoming Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame movie but Marvel Studios' president has taken some time out to talk about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

After the box-office success of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, James Gunn was all set to write and direct the third and final part of this Marvel movie franchise. However, he was fired by Disney over his decade-old tweets where he reportedly joked about paedophile and rape. Following which, the cast of Guardians wrote a heartfelt open letter to Marvel and Disney to change their decision but the studios stood by their policies.

With James Gunn's sudden dismissal from Marvel, it looked like the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be on hold for a long time but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has now confirmed that although Guardians 3 is not Marvel's biggest priority right now, whenever the movie will go into production, they are planning to use the script written by James Gunn only.

"His [James Gunn] influence was Guardians... It was his input on Guardians and the Avengers films, as you've seen in Infinity War, and on the Guardians 3 script, which we are still using. So you'll see that influence."

In an interview with Collider, Kevin Feige also talked about the release date of Guardians movie and how after Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel will be concentration on different projects.

"I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back. Meaning the release date, because it's not coming out—although we've never announced a release date actually, it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course," he said.

As of now, there are no other details about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In a previous interview, movie's star Chris Pratt talked about concluding the trilogy on a high note and after Avengers 4, fans would be expecting something larger than life.