After the dismissal of James Gunn from Disney, the future of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seemed to be in the dark. However, Avengers: Endgame movie star Chris Pratt has now confirmed that there will be a third film in the Guardians series and it probably will be the last in the trilogy.

Soon after James Gunn's firing from Disney, everyone was worrying for the third Guardians movie. But fans of the sci-fi movie should relax because Chris Pratt has confirmed that there will be a third part in the Guardians movie series. Chris Pratt, who plays the role of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, has assured the fans that they will get to see Star-Lord and other Guardians in a whole new movie.

When Variety inquired about the future of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 without James Gunn in the picture, the 39-year-old Pratt responded by saying:

"I promise there'll be a third movie, I don't know exactly what that's going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way."

Based on his statement, it looks like other characters like Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Groot, and Rocket will make a comeback for a third and final Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was supposed to start production soon after the release of Avengers: Infinity War. However, the director of the first two movies came under the media radar after his decade-old tweets surfaced in which he reportedly joked about rape and pedophilia. Following this, Gunn was fired by Disney and the production of the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie was kept on hold.

Gun later apologized for the same, writing in a statement: "Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then."

Soon after that, the cast of Guardians movie penned a heartfelt letter to Disney asking it to rehire Gunn, but Disney decided to go against it.

As of now, Gunn is busy with DC Extended Universe's reboot to Suicide Squad and may direct it as well. On the other hand, no other details were revealed to the fans when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date.