Angelina Jolie seems to be struggling with her divorce from Brad Pitt. Apparently, Angelina Jolie 'wants to be fair for her and the kids,' a source told HollywoodLife exclusively as Angie navigates her divorce to Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have ben going through their dicorce prioceedings for a while now. And recently it was reported that Brad Pitt was feeling frustrated and blamed Angelina Jolie for delaying their divorce proceedings.

A source close to Angelina shared with HollywoodLife exclusively, "Angie is not trying to make things hard on Brad, she just wants to be fair for her and the kids. She is struggling to let go of any lingering resentment and wants to move to a place of healing, love, and forgiveness about her relationship and failed marriage with Brad." Angelina is often seen bonding with their kids.

"But she feels that she often put her career aside so that Brad could follow projects that he was passionate about," our source continued. "She feels largely responsible for much of his success and acquired wealth while they were together. Now that things are over, she just wants everything to be equitable. It is taking longer than she anticipated to divide everything fairly. She is not trying to be mean, she understands Brad's frustrations, however, she is just trying to protect herself and the kids too."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were reportedly together from 2005 to 2016. That is a relationship that lasted for over a decade. Which is not something you can move on from easily. Back in Nov. 2018, a source told HL exclusively that Angelina is fine if their divorce process takes a longer time. "Angelina has no interest in speeding this divorce process, she wants the very best outcome for her and the kids and that takes time," our source said. "It really doesn't matter one bit to her if Brad is in a hurry for all of this to be over, that's not her problem or concern. She has hired a very thorough and tough legal team and she intends on getting the best outcome no matter how long that takes."

We wish Angelina Jolie well.