Brad Pitt is getting impatient about his divorce proceedings. Apparently, Brad Pitt feels that Angelina Jolie 'won't compromise' when it comes to settling their prolonged divorce, a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife exclusively.

It seems that though Brad Pitt, is eager to put his divorce with Angelina Jolie, behind him, he feels that Angelina is stalling the process. Could the Maleficent actress be delaying their divorce because she doesn't want to say goodbye to their relationship? That is a very distinct possibility as the couple did seem very much in love and they do share kids together.

A source close to Brad told HollywoodLife exclusively that he's annoyed that Angelina is dragging her feet on settling. "Brad is frustrated with Angelina as their divorce continues to drag on," our source told us. "Brad feels that Angie is continuing to be difficult and won't compromise on anything. Brad is annoyed and feels this divorce should have been settled a long time ago."

Brad Pitt also seems to be unhappy with the bills his divorce seems to be racking up. "While Brad is not interested in saying anything negative about Angie, especially around the kids, he gets upset over Angie's reluctance to settle," our source added. "The prolonged battle is continuing to cost him time, energy, and lawyer fees."

Reportedly Brad and Angelina are still trying to get a "bifurcated judgement" of their married status, which would allow them to be legally single before reaching a final settlement. "Brad wants this process to be over so that he and the kids can heal and move on," the source went on to say. "While there is some movement toward bifurcation, nothing has been finalized yet and none of this epic divorce battle has been easy for Brad."

It was reported earlier that Laura Wasser, Angelina's lawyer, is preparing to quit the case because the divorce battle has become "too venomous," and that "she's fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable," sources told TMZ.