Angelina Jolie is making fans wishes come true as she is the latest Hollywood A-lister to enter into talks to join the MCU. She will reportedly be staring in the Eternals movie.

Apparently, while no details were given for what role Jolie is playing, The Hollywood Reporter adds that one aspect of the story follows a romance between two Eternals.

The romance is said to be between Ikaris, described as a man powered by 'cosmic energy' and Sersi, who, 'relishes moving among the humans.'

It is known that The Eternals were created by comic book legend Jack Kirby in 1976, his first title after returning to Marvel after a highly-publicized stint at DC Comics in the early 1970s. The comics followed a group of creatures known as The Eternals, who were described as an offshoot of the process that created sentient life on Earth. The Eternals were meant to be the protectors of Earth by their creators, The Celestials, defending Earth against their destructive counterparts, The Deviants.

Reportedly The Eternals will be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider), making her the first solo female director in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Angelina Jolie joining the MCU is sure to make fans go crazy. Jolie is no stranger to action flicks having starred in quite a few, she is also familiar with comics territory having starred in Wanted the adaptation of the popular graphic novel of the same name. And let's not forget, when she played the iconic Lara Croft for her first big screen outing. Angelina Jolie is an Oscar winner with serious action chops. She will surely do her role in The Eternals justice. We have to say that we just can't wait.