Okay, so what was actually discussed during the infamous meeting between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie that left the actress confused and emotional?

Apparently, the exes were having a 'tense' meeting about their kids!

It is being reported that for the first time since she filed for divorce in 2016, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie, were in the same room together. The two held a three-hour meeting in a Beverly Hills office, and things were reportedly "tense" between the two. What was the meeting about however? Their kids, as an insider told In Touch that the meeting was about some issues in their custody agreement.

"There are ongoing discussions about the kids' nannies that Angie employs to accompany the kids during their time at Brad's."

"Brad's lawyer has concerns about that," the insider told In Touch, "and they're trying to come to an agreement as far as guidelines." The source also sheds some light as to why earlier reports said Angelina was "visibly upset" and Brad was reportedly pacing back and forth outside the office. "They're also trying to reach a financial settlement in the divorce," the insider claims.

It is being reported that Brad and Angelina reached a custody agreement in November of 2018, hashing out a deal right before they were reportedly supposed to go to trial over the issue. In Touch's report points out, Angie is seen more with their six kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne – than their father. "Brad is spending plenty of time with the kids – at his home," an insider told In Touch.

Brad agreed to the meeting because "he was hoping to come to some compromise with Angelina," a source exclusively told HollywoodLife.com.

"He is exhausted and was hoping to tackle things directly with Angelina in person." Brad, the source tells us, is "frustrated" with how long this is taking, and "is eager to bring this expensive divorce war to an end" so he, Angie and the kids can move on with their lives.