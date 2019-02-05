So, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's adopted son Maddox is apparently entering the dating scene.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned mom Angelina couldn't be more thrilled! "Maddox had a girlfriend there for a little while last year. It was like puppy love," said a source. Apparently, the 17-year-old has been growing up quickly, with mom Angelina recently taking him on educational tours of universities in Seoul, South Korea.

"Now he's stepping up his game, and likes to take girls to the movies or for drives through the Hollywood Hills," the source added. "He drives them around himself in his pick-up truck that Angie bought him as soon as he was able to drive."

Reportedly Angelina Jolie is busy raising her teenage son, and his five siblings, without the help of absent dad Brad Pitt, whom Radar has exclusively revealed hasn't been seen in public with the flock in nearly three years. But that absence could be due to the fact that Angelina Jolie has full custody of the kids and Brad only has visitation rights.

"Angie was so thrilled when Maddox told her he was taking girls out. He's her eldest and she was so excited to watch him become a man," the source confessed.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie recently had a meeting which apparently left the "Maleficent" star confused and emotional. Angelina Jolie seems to be having a hard time letting go of the relationship she had with Brad Pitt. She apparently didn't even take the rumours of Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron dating well.

We hope Angelina and Brad are able to navigate the complicated mess of divorce. We wish them well.