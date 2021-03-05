Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most phenomenal actors we have in the industry today. From the hold he has on his craft to his ability to sink into the skin-of-the-character, Ranbir is one of the most sought after stars in the country today. No wonder the actor enjoys some crazy and massive fan following despite not being on social media. His whereabouts, projects to his looks; everything makes news. And rightly so.

However, the latest pictures of the Kapoor scion that have surfaced online might leave you shocked. As our dapper dude has gone bald! Yes, you read that right. Several pictures of Ranbir's bald looks have made its way to the internet. And, Ranbir looks totally unrecognisable without any hair on his head. Since the Sanju actor is known for transforming himself into what the character demands, this shouldn't really come as a surprise.

But, hold on. Before you lose your hair over it, let us tell you, that it is all just for a television commercial. Ranbir seems to have undergone this makeover for a commercial where he is supposed to age and go bald. As per reports, Ranbir's latest look is for an Asian Paints commercial. Ranbir has posed for the pictures and completely looks the part.

On work front, Ranbir's kitty is quite full this year. Apart from Brahmastra, one of his most ambitious projects, he will also be seen in a number of projects. In an interview, Ranbir had called Brahmastra a "modern day fairy tale". He had also said, "Ayan, my best friend, has taken five years to write this film. He has written it in three parts and it's a new type of film.Brahmastra is set in the present day, in contemporary Mumbai." The Kapoor boy will also be seen in Shamshera along with Vaani Kapoor. Apart from this, he also has Luv Ranjan's next in his pipeline.