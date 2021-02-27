There is bound to be sparks and fireworks when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are together in a frame. It might have been a while since the duo made their relationship official but fans still go berserk everytime they see the two of them together. And something similar happened at a recent shoot. The duo were seen posing with Gauri Shinde during an ad shoot.

Though there is still some time for their first film together – Brahamastra – to release, fans are equally excited to see the two of them in the ad shoot. And once the pictures made their way to the internet, it didn't take it too long to go viral.

How adorable!

In the ad shoot photos, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem lost in their own world. The two are seen immersed in talking and laughing. Even in these pictures, their incredible chemistry is quite visible. While Alia is seen wearing a green and pink suit combination, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a white tracksuit.

Soon after the pictures made their way online, fans started commenting on the picture.

"You can see the love in this picture," said one user.

"Too good to be true romance," said another.

"They truly are made for each-other," opined one.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji had also spoken up about how Ranbir and Alia's love became the guiding light of their film. Mukerji had stated that Brahmastra was also a love story at its heart and there was a lot of love on the sets too.

Ayan had said, "And then, there were 3... from our vfx studio in london, way back in 2016. these were early days on this movie. alia was the new force in our creative life... the brief was simple... ranbir and alia needed to work as one unit and that relationship was more important than their individual characters because at it's heart, our movie is... a love story... There has been a lot of love since then. After all, Love is Brahmāstra's guiding Light #brahmastra #lovestory."

Well, going by the pictures, we can't wait to see their sparkling chemistry in the ad shoot soon.