Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have made their relationship public, Ralia fans have been waiting for them to get married.

The couple's lovey-dovey pics, interviews about each-other and incredible chemistry at events; has made them one of the most popular and loved couples of the industry. There were strong rumours of the duo deciding to tie-the-knot this year-end, but looks like, the wedding won't happen even in 2021.

Earlier there were reports of Alia and Ranbir wanting to get married after the demise of Ranbir's father, Rishi Kapoor. Several fan-made wedding cards and wedding pictures had also gone viral. While their relationship is going rock-solid, fans are unable to understand the delay in the marriage. Amid all this, Alia Bhatt has spoken to Pinkvilla and declined the news of marriage for anytime soon.

Alia on wedding plans

"When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I'm going to get married? You know I'm only 25 years old, and I think it's too soon to get married right now," she told the website. So with this, fans can put their wish of seeing the duo as a married couple under the carpet. Both Ranbir and Alia's family members adore the two of them and are often seen engaging in social media banters with one another.

Earlier, talking to The Telegraph, Mahesh Bhatt had left a very ambiguous answer on their wedding rumours. "Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out. I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. Its life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!," Bhatt Saab had said.

Alia Bhatt has recently purchased a plush pad in Ranbir Kapoor's building. Well, we hope the couple stays this strong together, with or without marriage!