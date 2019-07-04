If sipping coffee with Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee with Karan was not enough, celebs seem to be having a rough time dealing with Neha Dhupia's scary spice on her chat show – No Filter Neha. From candid revelations to shocking confessions, celebs on the show have said it all, bared it all. And the recent revelation that comes from Radhika Apte has taken us aback.

Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana graced the finale episode of No Filter Neha and bared their hearts out. Talking about a role she lost out on due to body issues, Radhika Apte revealed that she was the first choice for 'Vicky Donor'. She said that she had been selected without giving an audition for the female lead in the film, but, the makers wanted her to lose weight. She revealed that though she was never fat, the makers had a particular weight and shape in mind and hence had asked her to lose weight. Radhika, who was supposed to go on vacation had promised them that she would lose all the weight within the given time frame of two months. First, the makers agreed, but, later decided to replace her with Yami Gautam.

Radhika revealed that though she takes criticism at work very positively, this particular didn't go down well with her and left her worried. She revealed that she had stopped eating for a long period after that episode.

Well, with the fabulous choices that Radhika seems to be making these days and the amount of popularity she has gained, it was certainly a loss for the makers Shoojit Sircar and the team and definitely a massive gain for Yami Gautam, who hasn't had the same amount of success after that.