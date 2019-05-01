Actress Radhika Apte, on Tuesday (April 30) night, grabbed many eyeballs with her bold red carpet appearance at the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards 2019 in Mumbai.

Wearing a sheer thigh-high slit silver gown by ace designer Manish Malhotra, Radhika turned many heads when she walked down the red carpet to pose for the photographs. But what caught the attention of many, was her 'B' letter tattoo on her left thigh, which could be scribbled after the initials of her husband Benedict Taylor.

Radhika and Benedict, who is a London-based musician, married in 2012 and the couple had been balancing their long-distance marriage by taking out some time to meet each other.

In her earlier interview, Radhika had said that either she flies off to London or her husband comes to India to meet her. She said that they are committed to being together for a few days every month and sometimes they cancel their other plans to make that happen.

""There have been times when it turns into a month-and-a-half due to our schedules, but we don't ever stretch it beyond that. If you really want to be with somebody, you make that effort; it automatically becomes a priority. And it's very intuitive, it's what we need, and what we want to do," Radhika had told the fashion magazine.

Not many people would know about Radhika's relationship status and many feel that the actress is still single. For the uninitiated, Radhika had tied the knot with Benedict one year right after the release of her debut film Shor In My City.

Radhika and Benedict had met through common friends eight years ago. They hit it off and soon culminated their relationship into marriage. It was a registered marriage.