In a shocking incident of medical negligence, a newborn baby declared dead by the doctor in the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital was found alive after two and half hours.

The family members of the newborn alleged that the child born on Sunday afternoon was declared dead and returned by the doctors of the hospital to relatives in a box. After the family members reached home and opened the box, the new born was alive.

The family claimed that the newborn was found alive after two and half hours. The relatives also made a video of the incident where the newborn can be seen alive in the box.

However, the family members again reached the hospital to admit the newborn and was refused by the doctors, alleged the relatives. After that the matter was reported to Delhi Police and with the intervention of police, the newborn is currently being treated in the hospital.

However, the hospital has not issued any statement on the alleged medical negligence by the doctors.

(With inputs from IANS)