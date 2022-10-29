Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger has been one of the biggest duds of the year. Despite the massive hype around the film, it crashed at the box office soon after it released. Neither critics nor audience gave the film a thumbs up. There have been reports of an alleged fall out between the film's director and Vijay ever since.

Karan knew the film won't work

And, the latest we hear is that Karan Johar's instincts said the film wouldn't be able to make it big. There have also been the reports of distributors forcing Jagannadh to reimburse the loss they have incurred. Now, a report has revealed that the Dharma honcho had walked out of the film during its screening and couldn't sit through it. He allegedly told Puri that the film didn't match with his sensibilities but hoped that the film finds its audience.

When he walked out of the screening

"Karan had washed his hands off the project after he was shown the complete film. He had walked out of the screening politely telling Puri that the film didn't match with his, Karan's sensibilities and that he hoped there was an audience for it," a First Post report said.

Not just that, Karan allegedly even asked the climax to be reshot but Puri refused. "Karan also suggested that the climax with Mike Tyson be reshot. But Puri refused, arguing that everyone in his team loved the climax and the film. And that was that. Karan took no further interest in the film's post-production and release," the report further said.