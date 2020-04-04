Kapil Sharma Show have always been a big platform for Bollywood celebrities to promote their films as it is watched by millions across the world. Even celebrities love to be on the show and have some fun time with Kapil and his team. The talented comedian too has always been humble to his guests.

However, back in 2014, the host had apparently refused to welcome TV celebrities Jay Bhanushali and Surveen Chawla on Comedy Nights With Kapil. Strange isn't it?

Well, Jay and Surveen were the lead pair in Hate Story 2 and the makers had expressed their desire to promote their film on Kapil's show. But since Comedy Nights With Kapil was a family-oriented show, Kapil had felt that the subject of the movie was too bold for his audience and hence, apparently turned down the filmmakers' request to promote the film.

A source had told Mid-Day: "They refused to integrate with Hate Story 2 as they felt that the subject of the film was risqué and bold. The film folk were told that CNWK is meant for family audiences, but at the same time Kapil cracks jokes with sexual innuendos on the show."

"As Jay and Surveen are TV actors, the film's makers felt that it was a good way to promote their show. But they were taken aback when their request was turned down," the source had added.

Kapil not willing to invite Sunny Leone

However, this wasn't the first time that Kapil had refused to promote movies with sexual content on the show. The ace comedian was also not too keen on inviting Sunny Leonefor promoting her film Jackpot on his show.

This alleged decision of Kapil garnered a lot of criticism after Bollywood celebrities likeShah Rukh Khanexpressed his willingness to work with the former adult film star turned Bollywood actress. Kapil, later changed his mind and invited producer Ekta Kapoor and Sunny to promote Ragini MMS 2 on the show.