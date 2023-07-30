Fardeen Khan is reportedly going to part ways with wife Natasha Madhvani. They two were married for over 18 years now. The news of Fardeen Khan (Son of Feroz Khan) and Natasha (Daughter of Mumtaz), heading for a divorce has shocked the nation. While the two always kept their relationship private, there were never any reports of any differences between the two.

What went wrong?

If reports are to be believed, Natasha has been living in London for a while now. On the other hand, Fardeen is looking at restarting his career in Bollywood with a grand comeback. The couple reportedly had irresolvable differences and there is no turning back for the two from here. Though the two have not released any official statement, ETimes report has confirmed the news.

Fardeen and Natasha might be partying ways but they will stand together and co-parent their two children. Fardeen and Natasha got married in a grand ceremony in 2005. Fardeen Khan is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Visfo. The film is a remake of Venezuelan crime-thriller Rock Paper Scissors.

Fardeen about upcoming project

"I am very excited about 'Visfot'. My dear friend Sanjay Gupta with whom I have worked before is producing the film and Kookie Gulati with whom I have shot for an ad before is directing it," Khan had said during IIFA 2023. The film will revolve around the Prem Aggan actor kidnapping a pilot's (Ritiesh Deshmukh) son.