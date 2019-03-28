In a shocking incident, a boarding school in Dehradun covered up the murder of a 12-year-old student by burying his body in the school premises. The murder happened on March 10.

According to reports, the victim was severely beaten up by students of class 12 with cricket bats and wickets and was left to die in a classroom in the school. The school authorities also delayed in taking the boy to the doctor, who pronounced him dead on arrival. After getting beaten up, the boy was reportedly in the classroom for a few hours before he was taken to the doctors.

A report by The Times of India says that after the boy was declared dead, the school decided to hush up the matter and bury him. The boy was tortured by his seniors after they claimed that he stole a packet of biscuits from a classmate during a picnic which resulted in the students getting banned from leaving the campus.

"The incident took place on March 10 and we were informed about it on March 11, following which we visited the school. However, when we got there, we found that the school administration had buried the body. They didn't even bother to inform the parents, who live in Hapur, that their child had died," Usha Negi, the chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, told TOI. Negi had led the investigation into the boy's murder and blew the case wide open.

She also criticised the school for doing everything they could to cover up the matter.