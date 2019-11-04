West Indian cricket superstar Chris Gayle took to Twitter and lashed out at Emirates Airline for, as per his account, treating him badly. According to the tweet, the 'Universe Boss' wasn't allowed to board a flight despite having a ticket for it as the airline claims it is 'overbooked.'

But that's not the only thing Gayle is angry about. His tweet says that, despite having a business class ticket, he has been afforded an economy class seat in a later flight where he is being accommodated.

The entire tweet of the West Indian cricket legend reads: "So disappointed @emirates, I have a confirmed flight and they gonna tell me that they are over booked, WTF! Not only that, @emirates want me to travel economy when it's a business class ticket - so now I have to travel on a later flight! Just ridiculous @emirates! Bad experience."

This tweet was seen by the personnel at Emirates Airline and the official Twitter handle of the company tweeted a response to the left-handed batsman.

"We're sorry to know about this, Chris. Please DM us your booking reference and email address. We'll check your options and let you know."

As of now, there isn't further information as to whether the problem has been sorted out or Gayle was indeed made to travel by a later flight and in the economy class. It is most likely that Gayle is on his way to South Africa. In a tweet posted by him on November 3, the explosive opening batsman congratulated South Africa for winning the Rugby World Cup and stated that "I'm on way to celebrate too!"

Gayle must be heading to South Africa for the purpose of playing in the Mzansi Super Leauge, South Africa's premier franchise-based T20 league. He would play for the Jozi Stars in the tournament. However, due to other engagements, the man with two Test triple centuries won't be able to play any more than the first six matches of his team. Pakistan's all-rounder Shoaib Malik has been roped in to replace the West Indian great after he leaves.

The current status of Chris Gayle's career is uncertain. He had announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the World Cup. But then, the former West Indies captain changed his mind and decided to play the home series against India. In the last match of the series, he got a highly appreciative farewell from the Indian players when he got out. However, he still hasn't announced his retirement.