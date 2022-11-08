Question papers for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir were sold at the rate of Rs 30 lakh for each candidate by a Haryana-based tout who was in touch with one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of J&K Police.

This gang was not only involved in committing fraud in the exams of Sub-Inspectors but question papers of Junior Engineer (Civil) were also sold to some influential candidates who were ready to pay the amount.

Notably, the recruitment of Sub-Inspector has already been canceled following the detection of fraud and manipulation in the written exams.

The ASI of J&K Police Ashok Kumar, then posted at Jammu city's Nowabad Police Station as Munshi and presently at Kanachak Police Station, a resident of Chodraywalla, Pallanwalla and Surinder Kumar, a constable of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posted at Chatha near Satwari, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, were among the four persons arrested by CBI on Monday for their involvement in the scam.

Two other arrested persons include Vajinder Singh of Rewari, Haryana, and Pardeep Kumar of New Delhi, who was working in the printing press from where the question papers were printed and leaked thereafter.

Three kin of ASI Ashok Kumar including his son, daughter, and son-in-law figured in the merit list of Sub Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested then Assistant Sub Inspector of J&K Police and others including Constable of CRPF posted at 160 Battalion, Chatha, Jammu; Packing Incharge of Printing Press of a Private Company, and a private person belonging to Karnal, in a case related to JKPSI Recruitment Scam", an official handout issued by CBI reads.

13 accused arrested so far in Sub-Inspector recruitment scam

CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables of JK Police, one CRPF official, one ex-constable of CRPF, one Teacher of the Government of J&K, one Commandant of BSF, and one ASI of J&K Police.

Packing incharge of printing press leaked question papers

According to CBI, it was found during the investigation that the packing incharge of the printing press, where question papers were printed, allegedly stole the question paper of Police Sub-Inspectors of the J&K Police examination while the same was being packed and sold the leaked question paper to an accused of Rewari, Haryana who was arrested earlier.

It was further alleged that the accused based in Haryana contacted the other Jammu-based touts for soliciting candidates for the sale of the leaked question paper. The touts of J&K allegedly took the candidates from Jammu to Karnal in Haryana one day before the examination.

It was also alleged that vehicles for transporting the candidates to Karnal were arranged by the said ASI. It was further alleged that the Karnal-based accused arranged for the hotel to provide leaked question papers to candidates at Karnal.

The said constable of CRPF allegedly provided leaked question papers to certain candidates.

CBI conducts raids at seven locations

Sleuths of CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in Jammu, Pathankot in Punjab, Rewari, and Karnal in Haryana in connection with this recruitment scam.

As per reports, raids were conducted in three locations in Jammu and Pathankot and at one place in Karnal Haryana.

The CBI had taken over the investigation into the case on August 3 on a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The case pertains to the leak of the question paper for the examination through which 1,200 posts of sub-inspectors were to be filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).