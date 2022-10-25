A senior officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a woman officer of the force in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Reports said that a complaint was registered on Sunday in which a female Assistant Commandant of a CRPF unit in the Battal Ballian area of Udhampur district alleged that commandant Surinder Singh Rana was sexually and mentally harassing her.

According to reports, the female officer approached the police directly and lodged a written complaint against her senior with Udhampur Police.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR number was lodged against the commandant under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354-A (making sexually colored remarks -guilty of the offense of sexual harassment), 354-D (sexual favor shall mean and include any kind of unwanted sexual activity), 509 (intentional insult) at the Udhampur police station.

CRPF command arrested but later released on bail

Quoting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur Vinod Kumar a news agency reported that Commandant was arrested by police after formally registering FIR in the case.

Reports said that a special team has been constituted by Udhampur to properly investigate the case. "The team will soon visit the unit of the CRPF at Battal Ballian in Udhampur to collect some evidence", official sources said and added that team will also seek the opinion of the senior officers of the CRPF.

However, reports said that the accused commandant approached the court and was later released on the bail.