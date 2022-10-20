Three months after the assurance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday constituted a seven-member committee to examine the transfer policy for the reserved category employees serving in Kashmir Valley.

The Committee is headed by the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department. Other members of the panel include the Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, the Secretary of the Government General Administration Department, the Secretary of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, and a representative of ARI and Training Department.

The newly constituted committee shall examine all transfer-related issues of these employees, and the policy thereof, besides other resultant aspects of cadre management. The committee will submit its report to the government in time bound manner.

On July 25, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said that a committee headed by Principal Secretary GAD will be been constituted to examine the long pending demand for transfer policy for reserved category employees.

It was announced that this committee will examine the long pending demand for a transfer policy for reserved category Employees. The committee is to examine all the aspects and submit a report in a time-bound manner.

Serving in Kashmir Dalit employees demand adjustment in Jammu

Following the killing of a Dalit teacher Ranji Bala in June this year, the reserved category employees serving in Kashmir Valley have been demanding adjustment in Jammu.

Appointed under the inter-district recruitment policy, over 2,500 Scheduled Caste employees are serving in far-flung interiors of Kashmir Valley. Unlike those appointed under the Prime Minister Special Employment Package, these Dalit employees are living in rented accommodations.

These employees observed that situation in the Kashmir is not conducive to serving because terrorists have started selective killing employees after repeated intervals in almost all parts of the Valley.

The gruesome killing of Rajni Bala has completely shattered the faith of over 2,500 Dalit employees serving in different areas of Kashmir Valley.

Rajni Bala-a teacher was shot dead by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district in May this year. She was recruited under the Schedule Caste (SC) quota five years ago. She along with her husband, Raj Kumar Atri, were posted in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam and were living in a rented accommodation in the Chawalgaam area of the same district.

Over 2,500 Dalit employees of Jammu serving in almost all areas of Kashmir

Although a large number of Jammu-based employees are deployed in Kashmir Valley, there are over 2,500 Dalit employees who were directly appointed under the inter-district recruitment policy of the J&K government, serving in all the ten districts of the Valley in different departments.

These employees are recruited on district cadre posts so it is difficult for them to get transferred to Jammu province.

As there is no Dalit population in Kashmir Valley, qualified Scheduled Castes (SCs) youth from Jammu province have opted for district cadre posts reserved for SCs in the Valley.

For years together, these employees have been living peacefully in different areas of Kashmir Valley. Unlike employees appointed under Prime Minister's special recruitment package, these Dalits have not been provided with any accommodation. They are living in rented accommodations in the remotest and far-flung areas of Kashmir Valley.