Brad Pitt reportedly shocked everyone by attending Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party blast. More information about the former couple is now surfacing, with some reports alleging that Brad and Jennifer have been friends for the last three years and Brad even apologised to his first wife over their nasty divorce.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were happily married for a long time. However, after their highly-publicised divorce, the couple had no contact whatsoever. Brad then got married to Angelina Jolie and Jennifer married writer Justin Theroux. The Friends TV alum recently celebrated her 50th birthday with several of her close friends from the entertainment industry, including her first husband Brad Pitt.

More details have now been unveiled regarding the personal lives of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. As per a recent report, a few months before Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their official split in 2016, Jennifer lost her mother. The lost of Jennifer's mother made Brad get in touch with her. During that time, Brad reportedly contacted Jennifer and the celebrated actress was touched by Brad's gesture.

The report further added that ever since then, Brad and Jennifer have come closer. She even offered to be a character witness in Brad Pitt's custody battle with Angelina Jolie. However, there is something which still hurts Brad Pitt. As per the report, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star wishes "he'd handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner. He asked for Jen's forgiveness a long time ago, and she gave it," as per Us Weekly.

The report further added that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are back in touch with each through phone calls and text messages. We Are the Miller movie actress has even called him after her birthday party to thank him for coming and celebrating the big day with her.

In other news, Jennifer Aniston's second husband, Justin Theroux, has also wished the actress on her birthday. The famous writer took to social media to share a great snap of Jennifer Aniston. In the caption, he called Jennifer a "fierce woman." Even though Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston's birthday party, it simply does not mean that they are back together as a couple. Despite several bogus reports, Brad and Jennifer are very much single.