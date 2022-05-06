Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor would be seen on the big screen for the first time together in Netflix's Thar. The film boasts an interesting lineup of actors like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jitendra Joshi, and Satish Kaushik.

The film set up in Rajasthan has a very Clint Eastwood feel and Anil Kapoor would be seen playing the role of a cop.

No money to pay rent

Harsh Varrdhan too seemed to be in a quirky mood during the promotions of the film. Since Harsh loves his sneakers, on being asked if he has bought Jordans for Sonam Kapoor's baby, he told Pinkvilla, "Baby Jordans No! I barely have money, I'm running out of money now so, I hope I get paid for this biopic because I need to pay rent."

The actor also said that his parents don't pay for his expenses and he pays for his things on his own. "I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my s***. I wish you all were right, and I was wrong. I would have 10 times more than what I have, but I buy my own stuff, believe it or not," he further said.

However, the actor definitely said it in zest and left the audience laughing. Harsh is also turning producer with the project and aiming to bring something different to the audience to watch.

On the other hand, during interactions, the young actor also revealed that he is learning to cook for his girlfriend. With this, he confirmed that he is indeed seeing someone but didn't reveal her identity.