Bollywood stars are coming up with new tricks and solutions to save themselves as well as their fans from the boredom of the lockdown. While some are playing Antakshri on social media platforms, some are playing never have I ever.

Stars like Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were even spotted taking suggestions from their fans about the best series and movie to binge on. On the other hand, Shahid has been playing question-answer round with his fans on Instagram and Twitter. Amid this, Bhavesh Joshi fame Harsh Vardhan Kapoor has come up with an idea to kill the boredom with music.

Though this is not the first time that Harsh has shared his playlist with his fan but this time, he has personalised it in a way that listeners might find an escape from the present scenario. Sharing his Spotify playlist on Instagram, Mirzya fame wrote, "New playlist as promised! Let's talk about the songs in the comments section... this playlist is designed to help you escape with everything that's going on. It's filled with love and nostalgia and it's very personal... full of things I feel for people I know. Link in bio "

Unlike his sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan is quite an introvert. He is not usually spotted hanging out and partying hard with friends. His Instagram profile is living proof of his love for shoes and cult movies. He keeps his fans and follower posted about his new purchase. Being quarantined, even Harsh is running out of doing things. He recently shared a bathroom selfie showing off his perfect body and wrote, "I'm out of things to do at this point.... I'm sure you understand ...."

Harsh Vardhan was last seen in a critically acclaimed movie Bhavesh Joshi. Movies like AK vs AK and Abhinav Bindra's biopic is his kitty right now. Vikram Motwane's AK vs AK is a brash film director kidnaps the daughter of a well-known movie star. While the star is relentlessly searching for his daughter, the director/kidnapper films the desperate search in real-time for his next blockbuster movie, as per the synopsis submitted to Netflix.