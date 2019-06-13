Here's another sad news for fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. After Hina Khan, another actress is likely to take a break from the hit show.

Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Anurag's sister Nivedita, is planning to leave the show. A SpotboyE report said that Pooja had been approached by makers of Bigg Boss 13 and the actress was pretty serious about participating in the controversial show.

The report further said that Pooja was currently in two minds given that Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 is a big platform to be part of and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is also a top-rated show. When asked about her decision, Pooja replied, "No comments."

On the other hand, the reason for Hina's exit was her prior film commitments. The actress at the time of her exit had revealed to the media that she was still unsure whether to go on a break or quit the show completely.

Moreover, the makers had shown Hina's exit from the show in a mysterious manner hinting that she might return. It was shown that Komolika tried to kill Prerna but tripped and fell instead. Although Anurag tried to save her, Komolika after realising that he didn't love her, fell into the water. To add to this, Komolika's body couldn't be recovered by the divers.

Coming to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the first look of Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj was out recently and fans are going gaga over his salt and pepper look. Many of the ardent viewers of the show have expressed their excitement about Karan's character and how he will bring a storm in Anurag (Parth) and Prerna's (Erica) lives. The team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will soon fly down to Switzerland to shoot Mr Bajaj's entry in the show.