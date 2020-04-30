Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal fight has now taken a whole new angle. An alleged 911 call has been surfaced online, which was made the night Johnny and Amber had the infamous fight.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are deep into the legal battle over the alleged fights that happened during their married life. A recent audio file from the four-year-old clip has now surfaced where an unknown called can allegedly be heard explaining that a friend named Amber is being attacked by a man.

"Hi, I need to report an assault right now happening at 849 Broadway at the Eastern building, it's penthouse three," the anonymous caller says in the 2016 call, via The Sun. It should be noted that in this call the mentioned address belonged to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's home in Los Angeles.

"I happen to know that it's happening and I just need to remain anonymous."

"So what did she say that this guy assaulted or hit her?" the LAPD operator allegedly replied before asking for more detail from the caller.

"Physically assaulting her, yeah," the caller responded.

"Send somebody up there please," the person said and repeated the location of the couple's home before the call recording abruptly ends.

As per the alleged report, the call appears to have been placed around the same time when Aquaman movie star Amber Heard claimed that her ex-husband Johnny Depp became enraged and allegedly threw a cellphone at her face.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's lawsuit:

Fantastic Beasts movie star Johnny Depp had filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2019 after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018.

Amber Heard's attorney now claims that the phone records and police department logs corroborate the actress's accounts of domestic violence she had to face before she filed for divorce.

At the same time, Johnny Depp's attorney points out that the female voice on the phone does not belong to Tillett Wright — Amber's friend who had previously claimed that she made the alleged call.

In a videotaped deposition for their 2016 divorce case, Amber Heard stated that Johnny Depp smacked her face and "got me by the hair and he's, it's hard to describe it's almost like yanking me from side to side with my hair."