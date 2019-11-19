Johnny Depp has reportedly split from his Russian girlfriend Polina Glen.

The Pirates of the Caribbean movie star was dating Polina since April and souces close to the couple had claimed that they might get married. However, Polina had now reportedly decided to end her relationship with Depp as she found his fame "scary".

"Polina hated the attention the relationship was bringing her and found it scary. She's now keeping her head down in Russia and told Johnny plans to get married were madness," revealed an insider to Mail. The insider went on to add that Polina had no interest in Johnny Depp's stardom and wants to focus on her dance choreography work.

Johnny Depp is in the news again because of the ongoing legal battle with his former wife Amber Heard. If this was not enough, Johnny's fans have now started an online petition against Amber, causing a lot of unnecessary media attention.

Petition against Amber Heard:

Johnny Depp fans have gathered together and are urging the studio to remove the star's former wife Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. As reported on multiple occasions in the past, the battle between Depp and Heard rages on with several accusations from both sides. Depp's fans have now started a petition requesting Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment to remove Amber Heard from Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2 movie.

"As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser," reads the online petition.

The petition asked for 50,000 signatures and as of now, 40,470 people have already signed it.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011 and got married four years later. The very same year, Amber filed for divorce and even requested a temporary restraining order against Fantastic Beasts 3 movie star Johnny Depp. She accused him of assaulting her in their LA apartment. The couple finalized their divorce in 2017, agreeing to a $7 million settlement.

Things escalated quickly after Amber Heard penned an op-ed for the Washington Post, which Depp filed suit over, claiming that the article defamed him.