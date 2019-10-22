Amber Heard lashed out at Instagram over the platform's no bra policy by using her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa flashing his bare chest as an example.

Back in September, Amber Heard shared an NSFW photo of herself wearing nothing but a blazer on her official Instagram handle. The acclaimed actress was partially nude in the photo but the image did not violate any Instagram policy as the shared snap was not sexual in nature. However, the image was removed by Instagram because her left nipple was exposed.

As per Instagram's community guidelines: "...we don't allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples..."

In protest to that, Amber Heard has now uploaded a more or less same image on her Instagram handle. But this time, she edited it with Jason Momoa's face and even replaced her exposing front with Momoa's chest.

"In honor of IG's rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that's afforded to my male counterparts... I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG's strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies," Amber Heard captioned the image. "See my stories to vote on which edit you prefer the most... and thank you IG, here's to 2019!"

Amber Heard made sure to note in the comment section that she is not taking any dig at Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa. She humorously wrote in the comment section that she loves Momoa's "AquaHubbs" and even apologized to him for using his chest to make a point.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard and Jason Momoa are set to reprise their respective roles in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.