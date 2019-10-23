JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts 3 movie pre-production is currently underway and the filming of this much-awaited fantasy saga movie is most likely to start from February 2020. The movie will feature Johnny Depp and Jude Law in the roles of Albus Dumbledore and Gerald Grindelwald respectively.

Fans of Fantastic Beasts movie franchise have long been waiting to see the very first look of the upcoming fantasy drama movie. As per a recent report by Comicbook.com, Fantastic Beasts star Dan Fogler revealed that the filming of the third part is most likely to begin soon. In the Fantastic Beasts movie series, Dan Fogler plays the role of Jacob Kowalski — who becomes Newt Scamander's best friend.

Dan Fogler also reveled in that they will start filming in February 2020 as JK Rowling "been writing furiously, everyone was really happy with what she submitted, and we're all just waiting for the new script. And that's where we're at."

Dan Fogler previously revealed that they are going to go to Brazil, which made many to assume that the production value of the upcoming movie in the Harry Potter universe is going to be huge.

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald featured the adventures of Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he teams up with Albus Dumbledore in his fight against Gerald Grindelwald. The 2018 fantasy film also showed how Gerald Grindelwald has created his own army and has brainwashed Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) into believing that his real name is Aurelius Dumbledore, Albus' long-lost brother and the only person powerful enough to kill him.

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald was praised by several for its production value and how much it relates to the Harry Potter universe. But at the same time, several criticized the movie for dwelling into several sub-plots and making it overly too complicated for non-Harry Potter fans. The movie was made against a budget of $200 million and made $653.8 million at the worldwide box-office.

Fantastic Beasts 3 movie is scheduled for release on November 12, 2021, and fans are speculating that the upcoming movie will show the end of Gerald Grindelwald and in the final moments, we are going to see the rise of Tom Riddle, who would later become Lord Voldemort. Several fans are also speculating that the upcoming third part of the series will also show Marauders in some capacity.