Fantastic Beasts movie series star Johnny Depp has previously filed shocking allegations against the Aquaman movie actress, who has claimed that the star has physically abused her during their 18-month-long marriage. Now the courtroom drama surrounding Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has taken a surprising turn.

As we previously reported, Johnny Depp is currently suing his former wife Amber Heard for defamation due to her domestic abuse claims. However, there appears to have some new evidence that reportedly suggests that Heard faked some of the alleged injuries that allowed her to obtain a temporary restraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean movie star.

If this evidence were to be proven true, then as per reports, Amber Heard could face up to three years in prison for falsifying evidence, via CBR. Under Penal Code 132 PC, both the act of offering false evidence and that of preparing also evidence make up the crime. Each is reportedly classified as a felony and they carry serious consequences.

As of now, nothing is confirmed yet and we all have to wait and see what exactly happened between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. In an altogether different incident, Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp gave her two black eyes during an argument that occurred the night before she made an appearance on James Corden's talk show.

As per the documents obtained by The Blast, Heard's stylist refuted the claims as she was with the actress during that time and she didn't have any bruises that she reportedly claimed.

Amber Heard chopped Johnny Depp's finger?

If one thought that the above allegations were normal then it would as a shock that Depp recently alleged that his wife sliced his finger off. As per the report by Daily Mail, Johnny Depp's doctor can be heard going through the trash and blood-spattered debris as he cannot find Depp's finger.

In the audio, Amber Heard is reportedly heard sobbing violently after "hurling vodka bottle at the actor."

As per the report, Depp claims Heard caused the gruesome injury by hurling a vodka bottle at him. The actor's private doctor and nurse combed through the garbage to find the fingertip as well.